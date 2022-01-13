Click to share this via email

Nicole Ari Parker is weighing in on claims she is Kim Cattrall’s replacement in “And Just Like That…”

With Cattrall’s Samantha not in the “Sex And The City” reboot, Parker reflected on the “protective” fans as she was introduced as Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) friend Lisa Todd Wexley.

“I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has,” she told E! News‘ “Daily Pop”.

Some of those fans felt Parker was a “replacement” for Cattrall.

“They’re very protective of the series and all these things. And I just appreciated it all,” Parker said.

The “Boogie Nights” alum previously told THR about fans assuming she would be the group fourth member.

“When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character—which is not true at all, so please write that. I have been yelled at…I’ve also been attacked with love.”