Drew Barrymore is opening up about a pregnancy scare while filming “Scream”.

Only 21 years old while filming the original, Barrymore reflected on having “a nervous breakdown” on set while chatting to Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette.

“We became so close, Courteney. I remember at the poster shoot I was, like, having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant,” she said during Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Speaking to Cox, Barrymore continued, “I kept asking you, ‘How do you know if you’re pregnant? Like, I’m freaking out! We’re supposed to shoot this poster but oh my god, I just started dating somebody! How do you know?’ I felt safe going to you, like you were the mature, safe person in the room.”

Cox responded, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask.”

Barrymore went on to explain she wasn’t pregnant.

