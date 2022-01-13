“Jackass Forever” is nearly here, but according to Steve-O he almost messed up the reunion.

Speaking with Variety, Steve-O said he was “in shock” upon learning Johnny Knoxville was planning a new film after a 10 year break. The now stand-up comedian tried to negotiate for “more” but it only caused a rift with Knoxville.

“You know, frankly, I felt that over the last 10 years that I’d really worked extremely hard to build momentum for myself as a brand in my own right. I wanted to retroactively stick up for myself,” he said. “Over the course of ‘Jackass,’ I had never so much as countered. I never pushed back. I built myself up. I deserved more now because I worked for more.”

With the guidance of his entertainment attorney, Steve-O tried to negotiate but admits he also stirred things up.

Explaining, “I could have gone about it a lot more smoothly, and I didn’t. I blurted s**t out during interviews that was counterproductive, so that’s what really pissed off Knoxville. We had a little rift, you know?”

Steve-O’s eventually backed off his request, speaking to Knoxville to tell him the way he handled things “was f**king bulls**t.”

“It was the most healing conversation that he and I had ever had. I felt emotional about it,” he added.

While the pay did go up “the smallest fraction of a number,” he doesn’t “call it a win.”

“Jackass Forever” is in theatres on Feb. 4.