Harry Styles might be in a relationship with Olivia Wilde but Julie Bowen is throwing her hat in the ring.

While stopping by “The Ellen DeGeneres” show to chat with guest host Adam DeVine, the “Modern Family” alum said she is “very single” and is retiring from dating.

That is unless Harry Styles was single.

“Oh hell yeah. Him? No yeah,” Bowen responded when asked by DeVine if she would come out of retirement for Styles.

Bowen then went on to explain how Styles’ balance of “joy” and sexiness is just right.

“They are so gorgeous and sexy but there is so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what happening in your pants,” she continued. “He just brings the joy, and the light and the ‘Watermelon Sugar’.”

Elsewhere in the show, DeVine and Bowen played “5 Second Rule”.

The hilarious games resulted in Bowen naming her celebrity crushes.

“Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, Adam DeVine,” she shouted.

Catch the full episode on Friday, Jan. 14.