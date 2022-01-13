Logan Paul’s $3.5 million Pokemon card purchase isn’t paying off.

Last year, the YouTuber turned boxer dished out millions for “sealed and authenticated” first edition Pokemon cards. But the authenticity of the cards was in question so Paul flew to Chicago to have them authenticated.

Paul and card collector Bolillo Lajan San who he bought the cards from opened the box only to find out there were actually G.I. Joe cards.

READ MORE: Twitter Reacts After Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul Fight Ends Without A Knockout

“We all got duped,” an authenticator said looking at the box. “This is the biggest fraud in the entire history of Pokémon.”

“Oh my God, bro,” Paul yelled. “G.I. JOE?? G.I. JOE?!?! It could have been anything else.”

“This story is f***ing crazy and it sucks and I’m out three and a half million dollars.”

Paul does still have a first edition “Shadowless” Charizard card which at this point is still real.

“It’s sad for the Pokémon community, like, how many fraudulent things are out there?” he added. “I’m grateful for the things that I have that are real now. Like, I’m picturing my Charizard in my head like, ‘Oh my god, holy s***, something real, something worth a lot of money that is real!'”

READ MORE: Logan Paul Challenges Chris Hemsworth To Step Into The Boxing Ring: ‘I’ll Fight Him After Mayweather’

Lajan San later told TMZ that he reimbursed Paul, adding, “However, we will see how quickly I am made whole from the sellers who brought it to me already authenticated in the coming days, or if it turns into a drawn-out scenario.”

Paul is still looking to turn his “wonderful dream a reality” as he builds his collection.