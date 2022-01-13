Click to share this via email

Cardi B is getting honest about her mental health during a libel suit.

Cardi testified in court on Thursday in her suit against YouTuber Tasha K for spreading lies about her.

As per Billboard, the rapper told the jury she felt “helpless” and “extremely suicidal” as Tasha made a number of harmful claims. Cardi said she developed migraines, anxiety and fatigue as a result.

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said. “I felt like only a demon could do that s**t.”

She did apologize to the judge for swearing.

“I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” Cardi said, according to TMZ.

Tasha’s videos came around the same time Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture, together in 2018.

Cardi began to believe that “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

The 2019 court documents Cardi filed against Tasha claim she “spread malicious rumours, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” for financial gain, making “false and defamatory statements” in at least 23 videos about Cardi.

Tasha has denied the allegations and countersued Cardi for harassment but a judge dismissed it since she “failed to produce any evidence.”

