Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to share a lengthy message after Britney Spears slammed her family once again in a social media post.

Jamie Lynn opened up about what it was like growing up with Britney on “Nightline” this week as she promoted her new memoir Things I Should Have Said.

She told Juju Chang about the time Britney allegedly took a knife and locked them both in a room, as well as an incident where she “got in her face.”

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Says ‘The Love Is Still There’ For Sister Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn also said when asked about Britney’s state of mind: “I can’t really speak to anyone else’s state of mind, I don’t think that’s fair.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYsxPn-r1zf/

After watching Jamie Lynn’s interview while sick, Britney took to social media to post a lengthy message about how her family ruined her dreams, claiming everything was “always given” to her younger sister.

Jamie Lynn then shared: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being,” she continued.

READ MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On ‘Traumatic’ Teen Pregnancy And ‘Suffocating’ Isolation From The Tabloids

The “Zoey 101” star added, “That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”