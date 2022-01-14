Rebel Wilson is set to host this year’s BAFTA Film Awards.

The actress mocked the controversy surrounding “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling’s previous tweets about the transgender community as she confirmed the news on Twitter, referencing her recent weight loss.

I’ve recently gone through a huge transformation so hopefully JK Rowling approves of me hosting the 2022 @BAFTA ‘s 🤷‍♀️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 14, 2022

The BAFTA account also posted:

And your host for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs is… 🥁🥁🥁 …the one and only @RebelWilson! We can't wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March 🤩 You won't want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/e3JUJdqgPc — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 14, 2022

This year’s ceremony will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022.

It will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Explains Why Her Team Didn’t Want Her To Lose Weight

Wilson said in a statement, according to Deadline: “I am very honoured to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where COVID will no longer exist because it will clearly have been cancelled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t wanna put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat.

“And besides, I’m not going to ‘sweat-it’ with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can’t sweat… or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I’ll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean ‘bond.’ This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as ‘Harry Potter’ and not such as ‘Cats’. Everybody’s going to love it, I’m sure! See you guys in March.”

The news comes after Wilson hit headlines with her hilarious speech at the 2020 BAFTAs, with her poking fun at the royals, as well as joking about her movie “Cats” amid the criticism at the time.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Was Rejected From Roles Because ‘She Was Overweight’

Last year’s semi-virtual BAFTAs were hosted by U.K. presenters Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary. BAFTA 2022 nominations will be released on February 3.

It was revealed on Thursday that the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards would now be taking place on the same night as the BAFTAs due to TV scheduling.