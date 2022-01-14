One of Jamie Lynn Spears’ old co-stars is speaking out.

In a post on Instagram, actress Alexa Nikolas shared a lengthy post in response to her former “Zoey 101” castmate’s new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” Nikolas said of the book.

She explained that she had thought she was on good terms with Jamie Lynn of late, having been invited to appear in her “Zoey 101”-themed music video.

Nikolas said that despite that, she unfollowed her old co-star amid the drama involving Britney Spears, writing, “Once again I felt Jamie was being fake. Her reaching out all of a sudden felt really insincere.”

She added, “I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolutely nothing to do with it.”

Referring to a “gift” Jamie Lynn supposedly wanted to give her, Nikolas called it a “typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying.”

She also said Jamie Lynn never ran any of the claims in her memoir by her “because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie,” adding, “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years.”

Finally, Nikolas stated, “Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened. I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her. You are way better off without her. You don’t need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better. And that’s the truth on that. I don’t mind saying all the things I should say for free.”

Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn appeared on “Good Morning America” and said she “only ever loved and supported” sister Britney “and she knows that,” but as ABC News’ Juju Chang noted, her book also describes Britney’s behaviour as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling.”

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time,” Britney reacted in a lengthy statement on Twitter, “so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

Britney added, “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs, and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”