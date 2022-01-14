It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Jan. 14, 2022

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Punk-pop princess Avril Lavigne kicks off New Music Friday with her latest single “Love It When You Hate Me”, on which she collaborates with blackbear. It’s the perfect followup to her previous song “Bite Me”.

Bastille – “Shut Off The Lights”

Bastille released their new song “Shut Off The Lights” ahead of their highly anticipated album, Give Me The Future, which comes out on February 4. The new song focuses on staying present in the moment and touches on the intimate connection humans experience with one another.

Years & Years – “Sooner Or Later”

Years & Years (a.k.a. Olly Alexander) drops his latest single “Sooner Or Later” from his upcoming album Night Call, which is set for release on January 21. “Sooner or Later” is an edgy pop anthem that calls out the heartbreakers who love to mess with your feelings.

Jake Banfield – “Sleeping Alone”

Singer-songwriter Jake Banfield is no stranger to creating a great song. Having received major cuts with artists like Little Mix, Anne-Marie, and Madison Beer, Banfield drops his own single “Sleeping Alone”.

Aluna, Diplo & Durante – “Forget About Me”

Aluna delivers her new single “Forget About Me” with the help of Diplo and Italian producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, Durante. Aluna explained the meaning behind the song: “This song is about that moment when you’ve cleaned up the trash pile that was once your heart.”

Eddie Vedder – ‘Brother The Cloud”

Eddie Vedder releases his new single titled “Brother the Cloud”. It’s a little sneak peek at his upcoming album Earthling, which is set for release on February 11.

New Music Videos:

Adele – “Oh My God”

Adele’s fan-favourite track off her album, 30 is officially the next single off the album and the music video certainly delivered ALL the Adele elements you could ever want. As well, the video was directed by the same person who directed her “Rolling In The Deep” music video.

Shawn Mendes – “It’ll Be Okay”

Shawn Mendes drops the music video for his breakup song from former girlfriend Camila Cabello, titled “It’ll Be Okay”. The song was shot in Toronto and many fans have pointed out some familiar backdrops from the Canadian city.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Molly Moore – “Shy”, Valley – “Last Birthday”, Gunna ft. Drake – “P power”, FKA twigs ft. rema – “jealousy”, Chris Brown – “Iffy”, Thomas Rhett – “Angels”, The Lumineers – “WHERE WE ARE”, Stormae – “L’enfer”, and Mae Mae ft. The Colourist – “Blemish”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Yuju – REC (MINI ALBUM)

South Korean singer Yuju is debuting her first solo mini-album REC on January 18, 2022. She is best known for being a former member of the South Korean girl-group GFriend.

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on January 21, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Jann Arden – Descendant (Album)

Canadian multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and author Jann Arden will release her 15th studio album Descendant on January 28, 2022.

Bastille – Give Me The Future (ALBUM)

Bastille’s sci-fi-inspired album Give Me The Future is coming out on February 4, 2022. It’s said each song bears a different danceable dreamscape. The album features their new song “Shut Off The Lights”.

Molly Moore – Escapism (EP)

Molly Moore’s upcoming EP Escapism is set for release on February 11, 2022. It will feature her previously released songs “Shy”, “Marco Polo”, and “Do They?”

Eddie Vedder – Earthling (ALBUM)

Eddie Vedder’s new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022. The album will feature songs such as “Long Way” and “The Haves” and is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Charli XCX – Crash (ALBUM)

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road,” so we’re excited to hear the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.