Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg in "And Just Like That"

Some of the storylines in the new “Sex and the City” reboot come from real life.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, “And Just Like That…” writers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky reveal that actor David Eigenberg’s real-life hearing loss inspired aspects of his character.

READ MORE: Sharp-Eyed Viewer Spots ‘SATC’ Actor As Completely Different Character In ‘And Just Like That…’

Eigenberg plays Miranda’s husband Steve on the show, and some fans have felt as though the character had been getting the short end of the stick in some of the storylines, including his being partially deaf.

“When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing that David said was, ‘I got hearing aids.’ It was literally what he led with,” Zuritsky explained. “That actually wound up being Steve’s tone about his aging [in the show].”

The writer made clear that despite fans’ concerns, nobody on the staff dislikes the character, whose storylines have involved Miranda cheating on him, and him embarrassing her in public by losing his wallet.

“Everyone on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being,” Zuritsky said. “We love him as an actor. We love Steve. We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys.”

READ MORE: Nicole Ari Parker Reflects On Fans Thinking She Was Replacing Kim Cattrall In ‘And Just Like That…’

Rottenberg added, “But Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through—the re-evaluations and transitions in life. Grown couples grow apart, and people come to epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that a lot of women find themselves on.”

The writers also revealed that behind the scenes, buttons were made for the crew, letting them choose between “Team Steve” and “Team Miranda”, and that Eigenberg’s choice reflected his character well.

“He took a ‘Team Miranda’ pin,” said Zuritsky. “That’s so David Eigenberg. That’s just what Steve would do. You have to realize that there are hundreds of people who work on the series, and they’re sort of our first glimpse of what the audience is going to feel.”