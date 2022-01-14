Click to share this via email

Olivia Culpo had an odd experience trying to board a plane.

In a series of Instagram Story posts originally shared by her sister Aurora, Olivia explained that she was forced to cover up before being allowed to board an American Airlines flight.

In the videos, Olivia models her black two-piece outfit, which apparently showed too much skin for the gate agent.

Olivia Culpo says she was asked to 'put a blouse' by an American Airlines gate agent or be prohibited from boarding pic.twitter.com/UYGKaiHkXo — Space-reporter-news (@Spacereportern1) January 14, 2022

Calling her original outfit “appropriate,” Aurora said, “They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can’t get on the plane.”

She added, “Tell me, is that not so f**ked up.”

Olivia did throw on her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s hoodie, while another passenger agreed that her original outfit wasn’t too revealing.

Another photo showed McCaffrey with his arms tucked inside his T-shirt, with the caption, “When you freeze bc ur lady dress inappropriate AF. Exactly how Jack from the Titanic died.”