Vanna White is flattered by Jared Leto’s childhood crush.

On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last fall, Leto played a game of “Burning Questions” and was asked about his childhood celebrity crushes.

“Barbara Eden,” the actor answered, referring to the “I Dream of Jeannie” star. “And Vanna White. I loved Vanna White.”

And throwing a curveball he added, “And Christopher Walken.”

On Thursday, White was interviewed by the Roz And Mocha Show and was asked about Leto’s revelation.

“I love you. I do,” White said, addressing Leto. “I admire him so much. He’s so talented.”

She added, “Wow, I didn’t know that. You made my day!”