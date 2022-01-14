Vanna White is flattered by Jared Leto’s childhood crush.
On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last fall, Leto played a game of “Burning Questions” and was asked about his childhood celebrity crushes.
“Barbara Eden,” the actor answered, referring to the “I Dream of Jeannie” star. “And Vanna White. I loved Vanna White.”
And throwing a curveball he added, “And Christopher Walken.”
On Thursday, White was interviewed by the Roz And Mocha Show and was asked about Leto’s revelation.
“I love you. I do,” White said, addressing Leto. “I admire him so much. He’s so talented.”
She added, “Wow, I didn’t know that. You made my day!”