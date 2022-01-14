Sinead O’Connor has been taken to hospital after sharing some worrying tweets following the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

The singer posted that she had “decided to follow my son” on Thursday, insisting “there is no point living without him.”

She also blamed herself for the teenager’s death.

O’Connor later posted a followup tweet, apologizing and saying that she was going to get help.

The musician’s latest tweets come after she confirmed her son had sadly taken his own life over the weekend.

She shared:

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

