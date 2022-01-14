Sinead O’Connor has been taken to hospital after sharing some worrying tweets following the tragic death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

The singer posted that she had “decided to follow my son” on Thursday, insisting “there is no point living without him.”

She also blamed herself for the teenager’s death.

O’Connor later posted a followup tweet, apologizing and saying that she was going to get help.

I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 13, 2022

The musician’s latest tweets come after she confirmed her son had sadly taken his own life over the weekend.

She shared:

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. https://t.co/7b2f0GFDEO — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.