Few things soothe the soul quite like a good breakup song.

On Friday, Jason Aldean debuted his latest single “Trouble With A Heartbreak”, along with a cinematic music video.

“And that’s the trouble with a heartbreak, it’s gonna hang around/Leave you midnight breaking down, wonderin’ how/Long that it’s gonna take gettin’ over her,” the country star sings.

Photo: Brian Higbee

The video, with stunning footage of the Nevada landscape acting as a backdrop, features a cowboy at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas navigating the difficulties of a broken heart.

“Trouble With A Heartbreak” is featured on the second instalment of Aldean’s latest album Macon, Georgia, scheduled for release in April. The first half of the album debuted in November 2021.

“The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on,” Aldean said in a statement. “This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”

Aldean’s previous single was the duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”, released last summer.