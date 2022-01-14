Click to share this via email

Michael B. Jordan wished his other half Lori Harvey a very happy 25th birthday on Thursday.

The actor shared a cute clip of the pair playing football on a stunning beach, with him saying “Happy Birthday” to his “turtle” in the caption.

The vid shows Jordan talking Harvey through what she should do before she went long and caught the ball from the actor.

Jordan jumps in the air before picking her up and shouting: “My baby!”

He then shared a sweet selfie of the pair, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, napping, writing: “All that winning got you tired!!”

Credit: Instagram/Michael B. Jordan

Jordan also treated Harvey to a surprise party this week, with her posting a series of photos and videos from the bash.

Every detail was accounted for, with white floral arrangements, “Lori’s 25th” menus, and “25” dispersed throughout the room.