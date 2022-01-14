U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is back on the case.

On Friday, FX surprised fans by announcing the new limited series revival “Justified: City Primeval”, with star Timothy Olyphant returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reports of a potential “Justified” revival emerged last year. The confirmation also reveals that the miniseries will be inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl,” reads the official description. “His hair is greyer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.”

“A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. the Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the ‘City Primeval’ alive.”

Premiering in 2010, “Justified” ran for six seasons and gained a loyal audience. It was originally based on Leonard’s novel Fire in the Hole, and also featured performances by Walton Goggins, Kaitlyn Dever, Margo Martindale, and more.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colourfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment, in a statement to THR. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

A premiere date for the new series has not been announced.