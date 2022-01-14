Fans of “The Santa Clause” franchise have something to “ho, ho, ho” about.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Disney+ announced that Tim Allen would be reviving the role of reluctant Santa Scott Calvin in a new limited series for the streamer, tentatively titled “The Santa Clause”.

In addition to reprising his beloved role from the 1994 holiday comedy and its sequels, Allen will also be executive producer of the upcoming series. Jack Burditt — whose credits include “30 Rock”, “Modern Family”, “Frasier” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — has signed on as exec producer and showrunner.

“In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” reads the synopsis for the new series.

“He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole,” it continues. “With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Production on “The Santa Clause” is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.