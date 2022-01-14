Kanye West is making it very clear about how he feels about Pete Davidson dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

A recent snippet of the rapper’s new track has reportedly leaked. It has not yet been confirmed if the leak is the official recording, however, the snippet is making its rounds online, going viral for some of its lyrics. You can listen to the reported leak here.

Ye teamed up with The Game for his new song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy”, with the word “Eazy” paying tribute to the late Eazy E from N.W.A, from which the song samples from.

He had teased the track on his Instagram by posting a graphic image of a monkey and tagging The Game. The cover received mixed receives, but Ye’s fans were just excited to know that he and The Game were collaborating yet again.

They’ve been seen working together in a studio in Los Angeles, which has fans believing a larger body of work is being created, potentially a Donda sequel.

However, what really has the internet talking is how Kanye West calls out his estranged wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, all while discussing his new girlfriend, name-dropping Kim’s famous sisters, and so much more.

In the lyric “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” Ye takes a dig at the “SNL” comedian, and it seems he is very confident he could win in a fight against Davidson.

When he raps “This the best divorce ever, I’ll drive us to court, then I’ll drive you to Kourt’s,” West is not only referring to his own ongoing divorce to Kim Kardashian, but he shouts out her fellow famous sister, Kourtney Kardashian who goes by the nickname Kourt.

“I bought that house across the street/ whats the use of being rich for?” references the recent news that he bought a house directly across the street from Kim. To which the internet had mixed feelings about.

With the lyric, ““My new b*tch bad, Illuminati gon be mad” Kanye addresses his new relationship with Julia Fox, and it seems like he’s got nothing to hide.

“My Life Was Never Eazy” also appears to take a dig at the Kardashian nannies, claiming “The cameras really raise my kids, stop taking the credit”. West has been previously vocal about his dislike for Kim’s publicist and nannies during an interview on Drink Champs back in November 2021.