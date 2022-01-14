It’s a good thing Cate Blanchett had a few of her own props at home to film the much-talked about Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”.

The Oscar-winner chats with Graham Norton on his show Friday about looking almost unrecognizable as news anchor Brie Evantee in the flick.

She shares of her transformation, “Because of COVID it was very difficult to get anyone to do anything, so I happened to have a set of teeth and wig from a previous movie. Everything else is makeup and acting!”

READ MORE: Cate Blanchett Says A Psychic Predicted Something Major About Her Family

Blanchett is among a star-studded cast on the climate crisis movie, including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence.

Ricky Gervais is also a guest on Friday’s show, with him talking about the Golden Globes’ televised ceremony being cancelled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Ricky Gervais. Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

READ MORE: Cate Blanchett And Jimmy Fallon Do Planks For A New Year’s Resolution On ‘The Tonight Show’

Gervais says, “They didn’t happen for loads of reasons. I loved it – the first time I did it 10 years ago people were shocked that I was nasty to celebrities but by the fifth time I think I hit the mark – everyone was being horrible about celebrities; it was part of the zeitgeist.

“I loved it but it was nerve wracking because you have just once chance not to fluff the joke – it’s like taking a penalty at Wembley! I’m really glad I did it but it’s enough.”