Say hello (again) to the Proud family!

Almost 17 years after viewers last saw Penny Proud and her eccentric relatives, the crew is coming back to the small screen in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”. During Disney+’s Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Friday, the official trailer was released, along with the show’s premiere date.

The revival picks up right where it left off, with 14-year-old Penny Proud, voiced by returning actress Kyla Pratt, navigating modern life with hilarity and heart. Per the show’s synopsis, “The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), wilder dreams for dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbour who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.”

Penny is also joined by her friends — Dijonay (Karen Malina White), LaCienega (Alisa Reyes), Zoey (Soleil Moon Frye) and Michael (EJ Johnson) — and grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton), who is ready to give her tough love or a hug whenever she needs it.

Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez and Aldis Hodge are just some of the stars reprising their roles from the original series. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose and Asante Blackk are among the new recurring voices.

And it gets even better with special guests also lending their voices to the cast: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Dominique Dawes, Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, D.C. Young Fly, Kid Capri, Art Evans, Arturo Castro, Ashton Sanders, Dominique Fishback, Jeremy O. Harris, Karrie Martin, Logan Browning and Princess Nokia.

Additionally, Kurt Farquhar returns as the show’s songwriter and composer with Joyce Wrice singing the reimagined theme song.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premieres Feb. 23 on Disney+.

