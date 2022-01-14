The latest project from Shonda Rhimes tackles a story so wild it can only be true and a new trailer for the upcoming series proves it.
Julia Garner (“Ozark”) stars in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”, playing Anna Delvey, the German heiress who became the toast of NYC’s social scene — until she was revealed to be fake, conning her way into the hearts (and wallets) of Manhattan’s elite.
Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) plays Vivian Kent, a journalist with a lot to prove as she investigates Delvey’s bizarre story.
“But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?” asks the series’ synopsis. “Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”
Inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, the limited series is the most recent project to spring from Rhimes’ Shondaland deal with Netflix, which reportedly netted the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator a cool $100 million and has already yielded the mega-hit “Bridgerton”.
In addition to the trailer, Netflix has also unveiled production stills from the series.
“Inventing Anna” debuts on Friday, Feb. 11.