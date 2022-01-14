Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The latest project from Shonda Rhimes tackles a story so wild it can only be true and a new trailer for the upcoming series proves it.

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) stars in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna”, playing Anna Delvey, the German heiress who became the toast of NYC’s social scene — until she was revealed to be fake, conning her way into the hearts (and wallets) of Manhattan’s elite.

READ MORE: Julia Garner Spills On Her Approach To Playing Socialite Scammer Anna Delvey For Netflix’s ‘Inventing Anna’

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”) plays Vivian Kent, a journalist with a lot to prove as she investigates Delvey’s bizarre story.

“But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?” asks the series’ synopsis. “Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”

Netflix

Inspired by Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, the limited series is the most recent project to spring from Rhimes’ Shondaland deal with Netflix, which reportedly netted the “Grey’s Anatomy” creator a cool $100 million and has already yielded the mega-hit “Bridgerton”. In addition to the trailer, Netflix has also unveiled production stills from the series.

Inventing Anna. Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent in episode 101 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna Delvery in episode 101 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. Julia Garner as Anna Delvery in episode 102 of Inventing Anna. Cr. David Giesbrecht/Netflix © 2021 — David Giesbrecht/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. (L to R) Julia Garner as Anna Delvery, Richie Herschenfeld as Richie Notar in episode 104 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. (L to R) Julia Garner as Anna Delvery, Katie Lowes as Rachel, Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke in episode 106 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. (L to R) Julia Garner as Anna Delvery, Katie Lowes as Rachel in episode 106 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

Inventing Anna. (L to R) Julia Garner as Anna Delvery, Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek in episode 109 of Inventing Anna. Cr. Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021

“Inventing Anna” debuts on Friday, Feb. 11.