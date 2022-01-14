Drew Barrymore loves pulling off a great surprise.

Friday on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the host welcomes “Scream” star Jack Quaid and later talks with “Naomi” creator Ava DuVernay.

Talking to Quaid, Barrymore surprises the actor with a video message from his childhood crush, Vanna White.

“Hey Jack, it’s Vanna,” the “Wheel of Fortune” star says in the video. “I heard about your childhood about your childhood crusher and quite honestly, I’m flattered. Even though we haven’t met, maybe we could meet one day just to say hello.”

A completely stunned Quaid is left speechless for several moments before letting out, “My god, so great to meet her! Okay, I got a lot to talk about with my family.”

He adds, “You made dreams come true today, thank you.”

Later on the show, DuVernay reveals the advice she got from Oprah Winfrey on taking criticism.

“It was a review that I got for one of my early films that was kind of particularly nasty. You know not someone critiquing the craft but kind of being a little mean for no reason and it hurt my feelings,” she recalls. “I was talking with [Oprah] about it, blubbering on and on… At the end it was very quiet. She said, ‘Do you know this person?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘And do they know you?’ And I was like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘So why does it matter?’”

DuVernay also tells Barrymore the story of the time she got stuck in an elevator with none other than Tom Cruise.

“I get stuck in elevators with icons, it’s like my thing… Two of them were mean and one of them was really nice so I’ll tell you the nice one,” she says. “I was stuck in an elevator, I was a publicist and I was working on a movie and he looks at me and I am trying to do the buzzer, trying to get out and he’s like, ‘You know it will start again when it’s time.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ He goes, ‘So tell me about yourself. Let’s talk.’ And we end up talking, it’s Tom Cruise. And it was so, so lovely and for maybe five years after that I got flowers on my birthday every birthday from Tom Cruise with a little note, ‘Hey, how you doing?’”

