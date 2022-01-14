Zac Brown Band is headed for an international tour in 2022.

The “Out in the Middle Tour” starts on April 22 and will stop at 30-plus locations, including stops in the U.S. and Canada.

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings,” said Brown. “We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from ‘The Comeback Tour.’ It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

The tour promises to showcase the band’s old-school country roots and southern-rock style and includes special guests like “The Comeback Tour” guest Caroline Jones and Robert Randolph Band as the opening act on select dates.

The full list of tour stops is below:

Friday, April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

Saturday, April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+

Friday, May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center+

Sunday, May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater

Thursday, June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Friday, June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage+

Friday, June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park+

Friday, July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field

Saturday, July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field+

Friday, July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park^+

Thursday, July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre+

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center+

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium+

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field+

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion+

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion+

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre+

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place+

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena+

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena+

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center+

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl+

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena+

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field**

Additional 2022 Performance Dates:

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend

Aug 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay

The Grammy Award-winning band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Their latest album, The Comeback, came out on Oct. 21.

Tickets for the “Out In the Middle Tour” go on sale on Jan. 21. Citi cardmembers and members of the “Zamily” Fan Club will have early access to pre-sale tickets, as well as Spotify and Live Nation members a day later.