The cast of “Euphoria”‘s on board with Tom Holland joining the show.

In a new video for IMDb, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more answer “Burning Questions” about the series, starting with Holland’s desire to make a cameo.

READ MORE: Zendaya Reacts To Tom Holland’s Desire To Appear On ‘Euphoria’

Asked who Holland should play, Colman Domingo jokes, “Tom Holland.”

“As what, Spider-Man?” asks Nika King. “In a fantasy sequence. Hey, you never know with Sam [Levinson]. It’s possible.”

“I don’t know, I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day,” Sweeney responds. “Because Highland’s f**ked up.”

Maude Apatow suggest, “A crossover episode,” to which Sweeney jokes, “‘Euphoria’ meets the MCU.”

Zendaya laughs, “I don’t know how Disney would feel about that, but yeah.”

Asked who is the biggest class clown behind the scenes, Eric Dane says without hesitation, “Jacob,” but Elordi responds, “That’s not true at all.”

Sweeney, though, admits, “I want to say Jacob,” and Apatow jumps in, “I know, me too.”

Alexa Demie asks, “Really? Jacob’s cracking jokes I’m just not around to hear them?”

READ MORE: Jacob Elordi Admits He’d Love To ‘Beat Up’ His ‘Euphoria’ Character Nate

Soon the tide turns, as Apatow proclaims Dane himself is the real class clown.

“There is one thing. This was an accident, but Eric was driving out in his car and it was really late at night and we were all delusional at this point,” Apatow recalls. “We were shooting at the gas station and he crashed into the fence wall and it was so funny.”

“I did. I drove a car into a fence, but that’s only because it was either that or the camera,” Dane says. “And I didn’t know what we had already gotten on that camera, the magazine. So I chose to run the car into the fence.”

Zendaya adds, “He’s not the best driver. Had a few bumps and tumbles with stunt cars.”

“Well, it was a tight driveway and they were asking me to do something that I may or may not have been capable of doing,” Dane laughs. “I’m getting a bad reputation right now.”