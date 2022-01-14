Not content with conquering the worlds of fashion and television, Heidi Klum is now making her mark in the music industry with her new single “Chai Tea With Heidi”, featuring Snoop Dogg.

The “America’s Got Talent” star just paid a virtual visit to SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” this week, where she dished about how she came to work with the rap icon.

“I love Snoop Dogg,” she said. “Like why don’t I do a duet with Snoop Dogg? And they were like, ‘Really? With Snoop Dogg? That sounds amazing. Like do you know each other?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I feel like I know him enough over the years that I feel like I can, you know, call him up and just ask him.’ And so I really literally just did. I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, do you wanna do this song with me for my TV show in Germany? And hey, while we’re at it, we might as well just like put it out in the world.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you know, let’s do it. Come to Inglewood and let’s see what we can do.'”

Klum then paid a visit to Snoop’s studio. “which is the most amazing studio. Incredible. I mean, he has a basketball court in there. He has a radio station. The garage with all of his amazing cars. He was like, ‘Yeah, for the music video, which car do you want?’ I mean, it was so amazing. I love Snoop Dogg so much. And he was everything and more. Like he couldn’t have been nicer.”

According to Klum, Snoop didn’t waste any time. “You know, he went immediately in the vocal booth and was rapping,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe this is happening. Please someone pinch me. This is like my biggest dream come true.'”

Meanwhile, Klum admitted she had no hesitation when it came to laying down her vocal track — and even offered herself as a replacement if one of Snoop’s fellow rappers were to fall ill ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

“I didn’t have so much of a problem going into the vocal booth because I do a lot of voiceovers for different things,” she said. “So I’m not really that scared in that sense because I said to Snoop already. I’m like, ‘If anyone has the sniffles on the Super Bowl, I’m there.'”