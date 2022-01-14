The star of “Riverdale” is getting candid about her body image issue.

In a new series of posts on her Instagram Story, Lili Reinhart opens up about some of her recent difficulties related to her body and her weight.

“I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week,” she wrote. “So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone.”

She continued, “I’m here with you. It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning. I didn’t think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women’s bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn’t grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women.”

The 25-year-old also acknowledged that her journey toward accepting herself has been a long and continual process.

“My body has carried me through 25 years of life,” she said. “All my scars, tears, trauma… I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn’t look like it did when I was 20. But I am trying. I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size.”

Reinhart also wrote about the emotional toll she’s dealt with due to expectations around her body.

“To not feel at home in my own skin is a devastating feeling,” she said. “As if my body betrayed me by changing. I’ve looked in the mirror and pulled my skin back tight to see what I *should* look like. What I’m expected to look like… in an industry where you’re -inconvenient- when not a sample size. It’s painful to think hundreds of millions are concerned with what our bodies look like. That’s an incredibly broken system.”

Finally, Reinhart added, “I know I’m not alone in this toxic way of thinking about my body. And it’s heartbreaking that this feeling is understood by so many of us. Let’s continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness.”