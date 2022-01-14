Click to share this via email

Prince Harry’s first engagement of the year has been revealed.

Archie’s dad will kick off 2022 by taking part in a virtual event with BetterUp on Feb. 3.

The San Francisco-based tech startup aims to improve “mental fitness” in the workforce through coaching and other services.

Both Harry and wife Megan Markle have been open about their mental health in recent times.

After becoming BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer last March, the duke said that the company would aim to work with “more with service members, veterans and their families.”

Other speakers at the event will include BetterUp’s CEO Alexi Robichaux and a trained psychologist.