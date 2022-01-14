Denzel Washington is setting the record straight over his stint as a director on “Grey’s Anatomy”.

After Ellen Pompeo made headlines with a story about a fight with the guest-director during the show, he’s responding with his side of the story.

When asked by E! News whether the story was being blown out of proportion, the actor responded, “Yes. It was nothing, really.”

He laughed and said he “tries to be” a class act and certainly thought he was in “that case.”

In season 12 of the show, the legendary actor guest-directed the episode “The Sound of Silence”. Pompeo claimed on her podcast “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” that the director wasn’t happy with her attempt at improvising a line.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,’” she recalled yelling at an actor during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.’”

Washington previously reacted to the story in an interview with Variety.

“No, no,” he said, when asked if he remembered that day. Then, smiling he added, “But it’s all good.”

Despite the argument, the rest of the filming went off without a hitch, though these days he prefers someone else to be directing – at least in his marriage.

“I am directed by my spouse,” Washington joked. “I’ve been cut out of that movie a few times, [but] she hasn’t replaced me yet!”