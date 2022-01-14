The world’s catchiest children’s song is not only the most-watched music video in history, it just set a new record.

On Friday, Jan. 14, “Baby Shark” surpassed 10 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first video to ever hit the 11-figure mark.

This is the latest record to be broken by the preschool-oriented earworm, which previously set records as: the fifth video to reach 4 billion views on Nov. 25, 2019; the second video to reach 5 billion views on Apr. 3, 2020; the second video to reach 6 billion views on July 16, 2020; the second video to reach 7 billion views on October 29, 2020; the first video to reach 8 billion views on February 23, 2021; and the first video to reach 9 billion views on July 20, 2021.

READ MORE: ‘Baby Shark’ Becomes Most Viewed YouTube Video Of All Time

In addition, on Nov. 1, 2020. “Baby Shark” surpassed the Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee collab “Despacito” to become the most-watched video of all time.