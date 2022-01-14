The world’s catchiest children’s song is not only the most-watched music video in history, it just set a new record.
On Friday, Jan. 14, “Baby Shark” surpassed 10 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first video to ever hit the 11-figure mark.
This is the latest record to be broken by the preschool-oriented earworm, which previously set records as: the fifth video to reach 4 billion views on Nov. 25, 2019; the second video to reach 5 billion views on Apr. 3, 2020; the second video to reach 6 billion views on July 16, 2020; the second video to reach 7 billion views on October 29, 2020; the first video to reach 8 billion views on February 23, 2021; and the first video to reach 9 billion views on July 20, 2021.
In addition, on Nov. 1, 2020. “Baby Shark” surpassed the Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee collab “Despacito” to become the most-watched video of all time.
“We are delighted to announce that our beloved ‘Baby Shark’ has recorded another remarkable milestone,” Min-seok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Co., said in a press release. “It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”