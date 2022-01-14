The death of “Bachelorette” contestant Clint Arlis is currently under investigation.

Police responded to a call about a “deceased subject” on Jan. 11 at his residence where they found his body. They confirmed the death in a press release on Jan. 14.

“The matter is currently under investigation by the Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, however, no foul play is suspected,” said the statement.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” Family friend Scott Bayer wrote on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Reveals Spoiler In Fiery Instagram Post

It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program's All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P — Batavia Wrestling – Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022

The tweet continued, “Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”

His sister Taylor Lulek also confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow. Thank You.”

Arlis died at the age of 34.

Tributes and reactions from Bachelor Nation have been pouring in for the star.

“This is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season on ‘The Bachelorette’ — I’m gonna say tragically — he’s tragically passed,” Kaitlyn Bristowe said in a video.

READ MORE: Clare Crawley Cuddles Up To Her ‘Bachelorette’ Ex Blake Monar After Dale Moss Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe – Photo: Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe

She continued, “I’m not sure what happened [or] how it happened, but all I want to say is knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well-respected in his world.”

Bristowe added she didn’t know the details of what happened yet.

“It’s such a huge loss and I am honestly just beside myself at this news,” she continued. “So if there’s anything I can do, I don’t know what I can do, but anything at all, please let me know.”

A fellow former competitor on their season of the show, Ben Zorn, also gave his condolences.

“[It] really makes you self-reflect on things going on in your own life,” he told Us Weekly. “My condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone he coached. He will be missed.”

READ MORE: Gabby Windey Sets Record Straight On Past ‘Bachelor’ Relationships, Insists She And Blake Horstmann ‘Never Actually Went On A Date’

The runner-up on Bristowe’s season of the show, Nick Viall, remembered Arlis for his personality.

“I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy our time and conversations,” he tweeted. “A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”

Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️ — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022

“Clint had such a great sense of humor and was remarkably witty. I remember specifically trying to make him laugh on our first night because I wanted him to like me,” Contestant Ryan McDill told Us. “He had that effect on people. We kept in touch over the years here and there. This is very tragic, and my heart goes out to the Arlis family.”

Former competitor Ryan Beckett echoed the sentiment and said, “He was one of those people that was an alpha and could wrong people the wrong way, but you could tell he had a huge heart. Insane artist too.”

“I’m sorry to hear of Clint’s passing. We didn’t have a chance to get to know each other much as I left on night 1 of the show,” Contestant Brady Toops told Us Weekly. “But he seemed like someone who really enjoyed the lighter side of life in a beautiful way. My heart goes out to his family.”

Kupah James remembered Arlis for his laughter during their time on the show together.

READ MORE: Clayton Echard Responds To Nick Viall’s Comments On His ‘Bachelor’ Casting

“While I did not know Clint, the few interactions we had on the show were full of laughter and positivity,” he added. “We were from two different worlds but got along just fine. My affection goes out to his family, loved ones and anyone who is suffering from such a loss. He will be missed and I’ll never forget the experience we shared on the show, Rest In Peace Brother ✌🏾.”

The star appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2015 where he was eliminated in the third week. He was known for his close friendship with fellow contestant JJ Lane.