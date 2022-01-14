Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner is sharing a look at her baby shower.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to post photographs of the lavish bash, which reportedly took place in December.

The party appeared to be giraffe themed, as one photo showed the 24-year-old makeup mogul standing in front of some giant giraffe statues.

The decor also featured a number of pink details such as blankets and curtains, leading fans to speculate about the baby’s gender.

Jenner’s mom Kris and grandmother Mary Jo, aka MJ, were among the guests who celebrated her second pregnancy.

The photos showed gifts including a Dior pram and several Tiffany & Co gift bags.

Jenner and Travis Scott are parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi, as well as their little one on the way.