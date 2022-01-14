Bob Saget will be laid to rest on Friday, Jan. 14.

CNN reports that a “source close to Saget’s family” has confirmed that the private service and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles, with family and close friends of the late comedian to attend.

According to the source, a larger memorial service will be held at a later date that has yet to be announced.

Dr. Jon LaPook, Saget’s friend confirmed to confirmed to ET that a private service would be held.

“I heard it’s going to be very small… I can imagine honouring Bob’s memory is going to have a bunch of humour,” LaPook said. “Because for him, humour he said saved his family.”

In addition, TMZ is reporting that a reception will be held at the home of “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin following the service.

John Stamos, Saget’s close friend and “Full House” co-star, seemingly confirmed the date of the service in a tweet he issued on Friday.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Stamos wrote. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Additionally, CNN reports that comic Dave Chappelle referenced the Friday funeral in a comedy performance on Thursday night.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to lay my comrade to rest,” said Chappelle, discussing his friendship with Saget during his set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.