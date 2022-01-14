Click to share this via email

Courteney Cox might play the tough as nails Gale Weathers in “Scream”, but in real life the actress isn’t quite as brave.

Cox revealed how starring in “Scream” contributed to a lot of her fears while answering some burning questions for IMDb.

“Bathroom stalls?! You gotta look underneath because someone with black boots could be next to you,” she said. “And parking lots! All of it. I don’t like walking home alone.”

Cox also opened up about the Ghostface mask she keeps in her home.

“I wish more people saw my instagram where I danced as the Ghostface,” she joked.

Meanwhile, David Arquette shared how he’d handle a real life Ghostface attack.

“I have a giant lava lamp and I’d smash it on his head,” he said.