Tiffany Haddish was arrested after officers in Peachtree City, Georgia were reportedly alerted to a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel on Friday.
Police believe the comedian had allegedly been smoking marijuana, according to TMZ.
The incident happened at around 4 a.m.
The outlet states that Haddish was detained for a number of hours after being arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.
The “Girls Trip” star left jail after posting a $1,666 to bond.
People also confirmed that Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday.
The actress has recently been through a difficult time after splitting from boyfriend Common in late 2021.