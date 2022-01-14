Click to share this via email

Tiffany Haddish was arrested after officers in Peachtree City, Georgia were reportedly alerted to a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel on Friday.

Police believe the comedian had allegedly been smoking marijuana, according to TMZ.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m.

The outlet states that Haddish was detained for a number of hours after being arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

The “Girls Trip” star left jail after posting a $1,666 to bond.

People also confirmed that Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Friday.

The actress has recently been through a difficult time after splitting from boyfriend Common in late 2021.