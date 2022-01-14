If Dave Chappelle could do things differently, he wouldn’t have put off responding to a text sent by Bob Saget shortly before he died.

Performing at the Peppermint Lounge in West Hollywood on Thursday night, Chappelle paid tribute to the late “Full House” star, who was found dead at age 65 in hotel room on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said of Saget, via footage obtained by TMZ.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Laid To Rest In Private Memorial Service On Friday

“Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I didn’t see Bob coming. Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy,” Chappelle continued. “It happens.”

Chappelle added, “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious that when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out, I’m making memories. S**t, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”

As Chappelle referenced, he’s apparently one of the guest attending a private funeral held for Saget’s friends and family on Friday, Jan. 14.