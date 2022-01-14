Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Bob Saget is set to be honoured in an upcoming episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.

The late comedian hosted the show from 1990 to 1997.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Laid To Rest In Private Memorial Service On Friday

“Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world,” reads the preview description.

“Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”

The tribute will feature highlights from Saget’s time presenting “AFV”.

READ MORE: Bob Saget Gave Interview Weeks Before His Death

“America’s Funniest Home Video” airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.