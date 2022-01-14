Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on April 11, 2021.

Prince Charles is choosing not to speak out about the current controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

Earlier this week, Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations in relation to a sexual assualt allegation that has been made against him.

While stepping out in Aberdeenshire, a reporter from Sky News Asked Charles to comment on the situation surrounding his brother.

“Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew?” he asked. “How do you view it?”

Charles reacted by ignoring the question.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Thursday, which read: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

The roles will be redistributed to other members of the Royal Family.

The statement comes after more than 150 military veterans insisted Andrew should be stripped of his honorary military roles in an open letter sent to the Queen.

The letter read: “We are writing to you as former members of Britain’s armed forces. All of us have served our country and are proud to have done so. For that reason, we are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew remains a member of the armed forces and continues to hold military titles, positions and ranks, including that of Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy.

Andrew will also no longer be allowed to use his style “His Royal Highness” (HRH) in any official capacity, palace sources confirmed.

The measures to be taken against Andrew were “widely discussed amongst the Royal Family” as he gets ready to head to trial.