Johnny Knoxville is opening up about the penis injury he sustained after a motorcycle stunt for “Jackass” went horribly wrong.

“I broke my gym dog a number of years ago,” said the 50-year-old in an interview with Variety. “That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

The dare-devil was left with a catheter for three and a half years after the incident, which happened in 2007.

“The doctor said a couple centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission,” he recalled.

Thankfully, the accident didn’t leave any lasting damage to Knoxville’s manhood.

“I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order,” he added. “That’s too much information.”

Knoxville will be back in action in “Jackass Forever”, hitting theaters on Feb. 4.