Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sofia Vergara is throwing it back to her time as a model in Florida.

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap from the ’90s.

“Miami the 90’s,” wrote the actress, who rocks a gold swimsuit in the sultry shot.

Vergara she was in her twenties when the stunning photograph was taken.

READ MORE: Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Celebrate Christmas Eve With Family And Friends

“Haven’t changed,” wrote Howie Mandel beneath the post, while Paris Hilton commented with a string of fire emojis.

2022 will be a big year for Vergara, who is set to celebrate her 50th birthday in July.