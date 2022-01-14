Click to share this via email

Anne Hathaway’s latest outfit would be the envy of her “The Devil Wears Prada” character, Andy Sachs.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to give fans a look at her chic ensemble.

Hathaway’s dress, coat and shoulder bag are from Valentino, while her stylish boots are Giuseppe Zanotti.

The “Princess Diaries” star finished the look with jewelry from Bulgari.

Her wispy bangs were also reminiscent of “The Devil Wears Prada”.

“Andy? Is that you? 😆😉,” asked one fan beneath the post.

“Andy Sachs vibes😍😍😍,” wrote another.

Hathaway played a magazine intern in the 2006 comedy-drama, which also starred Meryl Streep.