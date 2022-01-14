Click to share this via email

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan are locking lips on Instagram.

The daughter of Paul Walker posted a rare photo with her husband on Thursday.

The two appear to be standing in a canyon as they share a sweet kiss.

READ MORE: Meadow Walker Honours Late Father Paul Walker On 8th Anniversary Of His Death

The 23-year-old model wears a brown bikini, while Thornton-Allan is dressed in a navy t-shirt.

The couple walked down the aisle in the Dominican Republic back in October.

“Fast and Furious” stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster were among the guests who watched the pair tie the knot.