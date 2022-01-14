Ginnifer Goodwin is proving that she’d do anything to help out her best friends.

The actress looked back on the time she offered to share husband Josh Dallas’ Sperm with a single friend who wanted to become a mom.

“By the way, I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom,” she revealed during an interview on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” with Jessica Shaw.

“And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, ‘This could lead to complications.’ And I was like, ‘I just feel like you need to procreate.’ “

The “He’s Just Not That Into You” star continued, “At a point, I was like, ‘No, but seriously, we could arrange this. And then there would be more little Josh’s in the world.’ And like, I love that picture of [what] people needing Josh’s would be.”

She added, “The best friend and the husband were like, ‘Wow, that’s really sweet Ginny. Like what happens?’ And then they explained like all the logistics and I was like, ‘Look, there’s turkey basters.’ It’s not like you’re not gonna be in the kid’s life. Like you’re in my best friend’s life.”

Goodwin and Dallas are mom and dad to Oliver, 7, and Hugo, 5. The pair got married back in April 2014 after first meeting while filming “Once Upon a Time” together.