Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Los Angeles home of Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli has reportedly been hit by burglars.

According to a report from TMZ, thieves who hit the “Full House” star’s home stole a million dollars worth of jewelry during the burglary on Jan. 3.

Loughlin and Giannulli weren’t home at the time, with the theft discovered by a housekeeper.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin To Pay College Tuition For Two Students Following Admissions Scandal

“Law Enforcement sources tell TMZ… the thieves smashed a bedroom window at their L.A.- area home. They were dressed in all black and wore masks. Cops know this from surveillance cams. Once inside, they stole Lori’s jewelry box which contained super-expensive bling,” the outlet reports.

While police haven’t determined whether the celebrity couple were targeted or if the burglary was random, it’s believed that the robbery was the work of a South American crew known to travel to America, break into homes and then return to their country.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin To Pay College Tuition For Two Students Following Admissions Scandal

“Lori’s camp tells TMZ… Lori’s thankful no one was hurt. Interestingly… Bob Saget’s death helped put the burglary in perspective for her … she says material stuff isn’t the most important thing in life, it’s family and love,” TMZ added.

Police are investigating, while Loughlin has brought in around-the-clock security.