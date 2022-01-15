SPOILER ALERT: Key plot points from “Ray Donovan: The Movie” will be revealed below.

The saga of Boston-born Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan came to an end on Friday, Jan. 14 with the debut of “Ray Donovan: The Movie”, wrapping up the series after its abrupt and unexpected cancellation in 2020.

The movie ended on a deliberately ambiguous note, with Ray (Liev Schreiber) seemingly passing out in an ambulance after being shot.

This is followed by a shot underwater of a man swimming, with Ray then emerging from the water, wearing a suit, just before the credits roll.

Does that mean that Ray died? Schreiber shared his interpretation in an interview with USA Today.

“Best I can tell, and from the information that I have from the powers that be, they want that to be an open question, and I think you can interpret it or see it how you like,” explained Schreiber, who co-wrote the movie with executive producer and director David Hollander.

“For me, the intention as a writer was to feel that we had reached the end of a chapter, we had reached the end of our journey with this family,” he added. “That open-ended question is intentional. Like, where would you take it? How does it fit in your life? Does that feel like the end of someone’s life or the beginning?”

Asked about that final scene of Ray emerging from the water, Schreiber said, “When I was acting it, the way I was thinking about it is, you know when people have out-of-body experiences? That’s what that was. We spent all this time on these two-time continuums: one is old Ray, and one is present Ray. For me, it felt like that wasn’t so much a ghost of Ray, but it was the conscience and consciousness of Ray seeing things separate from them.”

The water, Schreiber added, symbolizes “a new, clean Ray. It’s a baptism. In the Roman Catholic tradition, which Ray is from, there’s that sense of revival and renewal and confession. Getting that piece off of his chest (forgiving his father) creates a shiny, new Ray, in a way.”

With that in mind, does Schreiber think there’s a possibility that Ray could make a return at some point?

“Yeah, I think there is,” said Schreiber. “He looks like he’s alive when the ambulance door closes, right?”