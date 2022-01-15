Céline Dion is cancelling the remaining dates on the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” while she recovers what what’s described as “a recent health issue.”

In a statement she shared on social media and via her website, Dion revealed that she’s been suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” and her recovery has been taking longer than expected.

Dion completed the first 52 shows of her tour before postponing the dates in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rescheduling those shows for March and April of 2022. Those rescheduled North American tour dates, however, are now cancelled.

READ MORE: Celine Dion Remembers Husband René Angélil On 6-Year Anniversary Of His Death

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion wrote in her message.

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” she continued.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again,” Dion added. “Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

READ MORE: Celine Dion Delays New Vegas Show Due To Medical Reasons

These latest cancellations follow Dion’s announcement in October that she was delaying the opening of her new Las Vegas residency due to those muscle spasms; at the moment, the European leg of the “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to start on May 25, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

According to the statement, tickets purchased via credit card through authorized ticketing outlets for the North American dates will be refunded automatically, while ticket holders will be receiving further information in an email

The cancelled Canadian tour dates include:

March 14 in Winnipeg at the Canada Life Centre

March 17 in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre

March 20-21 in Edmonton at Rogers Place

March 28-29 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena