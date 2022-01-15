John Goodman paid a virtual visit to Friday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, where Jimmy Fallon asked the star of “The Conners” whether it was true that he once auditioned for “Saturday Night Live”.

“In 1980,” Goodman confirmed. “Not that I had any material to show or anything good to do, I just knew they’d hire me. Just for my pers… ’cause I’m a nice guy.”

Looking back at the audition, Goodman admitted it was far from his finest moment.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever done in front of people in my life,” he declared.

“I wrote something about 15 minutes before I went over there and, oh god, it was awful,” Goodman added.

In hindsight, Goodman dodged a bullet by not getting cast for what’s now regarded as the worst “Saturday Night Live” season in the show’s history, hot on the heels of the departure of Lorne Michaels and the original Not Ready for Primetime Players, a legendary cast that included Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Bill Murray.

Plus, as Fallon pointed out, Goodman went on to host “SNL” 13 times.