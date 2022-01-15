Bradley Cooper dropped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, and during his visit he became the latest celebrity to submit to the “Colbert Questionert,” in which the host barraged him with a series of rapid-fire questions.

When posed the question “Best sandwich?”, Cooper responded by mentioning the “onion, mozzarella on white bread that my grandfather used to make.”

Next up, Cooper was asked to name the one thing he owns that he really needs to throw out, with Cooper replying, “My truck,” because it uses “a lot of gas.”

As the “Questionert” continued, viewers discovered that Cooper’s “scariest animal” is the komodo dragon, he prefers apples over oranges and dogs to cats, and that he once asked baseball pitcher Tug McGraw for an autograph at a car dealership when he was 8 years old.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.