Earlier this week, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich revealed during a session for the Television Critics Association press tour that the 2022 edition of the Academy Awards would enlist the services of host, for the first time in three years.

Meanwhile, one of Hulu’s hottest shows is “Only Murders in the Building”, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, which has led many to wonder if the corporate synergy (Hulu and ABC are both owned by Disney) could result in the trio hosting this year’s Oscars.

Director Judd Apatow (“Trainwreck”, “The 40 Year Old Virgin”) got the ball rolling when he tweeted his desire to see Martin (who has hosted the Oscars three times) and Short co-host.

I would like to see @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short host. It would be pure joy and we need that. @TheAcademy https://t.co/xcNzcIp6Vh — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 12, 2022

Speaking with Variety, Erwich didn’t exactly shoot the idea down.

“I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Erwich said.

“Obviously we know that because [‘Only Murders’] is our most watched comedy ever,” he added. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with [Oscars producer] Will [Packer] and the Academy about it.”