Katy Perry is quite the impersonator.

The singer, who is currently residing in Las Vegas for her residency show PLAY, joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp for a hilarious interview from her dressing room.

The “Wide Awake” singer tuned into her English accents to impersonate her husband, Orlando Bloom, Adele and Kemp.

Perry also told Kemp, Sonny and Sian about her new track “When I’m Gone”, which she collaborated on with Swedish DJ Alesso.

When asked how the electro-pop dance single came about, Perry revealed that the “skeleton of the song” was originally sent to her in October 2020, shortly after she gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

“I had just had a baby in August and I’d just put a record out in August and I wasn’t really ready but I knew that I was formulating this plan for this huge residency in Vegas and I wanted to inject some new dance, fun, pop,” Perry said. “I knew eventually my body was going to come back, I was ready for it all.”

Describing her residency show, Perry said, “It’s wild and irreverent.”

“All those pictures you see are like little snapshots of insanity, and if you think that’s stupid just show up in real life.”